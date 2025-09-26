Markets
BTDR

Notable Friday Option Activity: BTDR, HUM, NNE

September 26, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR), where a total volume of 24,696 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 5,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,900 underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 8,696 contracts, representing approximately 869,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) options are showing a volume of 13,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

