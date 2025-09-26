Notable Friday Option Activity: BTDR, HUM, NNE

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 8,696 contracts, representing approximately 869,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) options are showing a volume of 13,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
