Notable Friday Option Activity: BSX, PFE, AMD

August 30, 2024 — 01:38 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX), where a total of 25,384 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.1% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 9,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 969,600 underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 157,180 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 57,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 285,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 30,931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

