Notable Friday Option Activity: BRZE, TOST, EBAY

September 05, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Braze Inc (Symbol: BRZE), where a total volume of 6,745 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 674,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of BRZE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,800 underlying shares of BRZE. Below is a chart showing BRZE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) saw options trading volume of 36,561 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41.50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 16,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 26,836 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 618,900 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BRZE options, TOST options, or EBAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
