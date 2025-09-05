Notable Friday Option Activity: BRZE, TOST, EBAY

Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) saw options trading volume of 36,561 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41.50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 16,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 26,836 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 618,900 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BRZE options, TOST options, or EBAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding POWL
PLD Insider Buying
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VBND
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.