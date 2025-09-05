Notable Friday Option Activity: BRZE, TOST, EBAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Braze Inc (Symbol: BRZE), where a total volume of 6,745 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 674,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of BRZE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 1,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,800 underlying shares of BRZE. Below is a chart showing BRZE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) saw options trading volume of 36,561 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41.50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 16,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 26,836 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 618,900 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

