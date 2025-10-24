Notable Friday Option Activity: BLK, DASH, NOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 3,013 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 301,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 687,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1140 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025 , with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1140 strike highlighted in orange:

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 12,220 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 3,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,300 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 5,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 501,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1330 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,900 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1330 strike highlighted in orange:

