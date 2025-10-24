Notable Friday Option Activity: BLK, DASH, NOW

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 12,220 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 3,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,300 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 5,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 501,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1330 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,900 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1330 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BLK options, DASH options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
