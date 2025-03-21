Notable Friday Option Activity: BKNG, BALL, DIS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 2,056 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 205,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 324,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5000 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5000 strike highlighted in orange:

Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) options are showing a volume of 13,473 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 13,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 48,236 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,500 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

