Notable Friday Option Activity: BHVN, GETY, AFRM

November 01, 2024 — 03:46 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN), where a total of 3,594 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 359,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.2% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 872,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,600 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Getty Images Holdings Inc (Symbol: GETY) options are showing a volume of 956 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 95,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of GETY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,300 underlying shares of GETY. Below is a chart showing GETY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 37,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 2,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,400 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BHVN options, GETY options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

