Notable Friday Option Activity: BHVN, GETY, AFRM

Getty Images Holdings Inc (Symbol: GETY) options are showing a volume of 956 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 95,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of GETY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,300 underlying shares of GETY. Below is a chart showing GETY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 37,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 2,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,400 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
