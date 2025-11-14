Notable Friday Option Activity: BG, NTGR, SSRM

Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) saw options trading volume of 2,311 contracts, representing approximately 231,100 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 484,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,700 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And SSR Mining Inc (Symbol: SSRM) options are showing a volume of 13,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of SSRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 11,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SSRM. Below is a chart showing SSRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BG options, NTGR options, or SSRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
