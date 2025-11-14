Markets
BG

Notable Friday Option Activity: BG, NTGR, SSRM

November 14, 2025 — 03:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG), where a total volume of 7,548 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 754,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.1% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,200 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) saw options trading volume of 2,311 contracts, representing approximately 231,100 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 484,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,700 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And SSR Mining Inc (Symbol: SSRM) options are showing a volume of 13,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of SSRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 11,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SSRM. Below is a chart showing SSRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BG options, NTGR options, or SSRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Socially Responsible Preferreds
 Institutional Holders of ZOOZ
 HUBB Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Socially Responsible Preferreds-> Institutional Holders of ZOOZ-> HUBB Price Target-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BG
NTGR
SSRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.