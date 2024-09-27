Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, RIVN, GL

Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 134,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 13,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) options are showing a volume of 4,241 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 424,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of GL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 940,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring October 04, 2024, with 936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,600 underlying shares of GL. Below is a chart showing GL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BBY options, RIVN options, or GL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
