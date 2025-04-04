Notable Friday Option Activity: BAX, DG, SMCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX), where a total volume of 20,942 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of BAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 10,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BAX. Below is a chart showing BAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 23,831 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 1,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,300 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 253,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 10,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

