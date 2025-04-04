Markets
BAX

Notable Friday Option Activity: BAX, DG, SMCI

April 04, 2025 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX), where a total volume of 20,942 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of BAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 10,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BAX. Below is a chart showing BAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 23,831 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 1,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,300 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 253,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 10,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BAX options, DG options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding ALLT
 Institutional Holders of PSQH
 Eastman Chemical RSI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding ALLT-> Institutional Holders of PSQH-> Eastman Chemical RSI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BAX
DG
SMCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.