Notable Friday Option Activity: BAC, NOW, CMA

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 6,845 contracts, representing approximately 684,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1160 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) saw options trading volume of 6,463 contracts, representing approximately 646,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BAC options, NOW options, or CMA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
