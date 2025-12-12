Markets
BAC

Notable Friday Option Activity: BAC, NOW, CMA

December 12, 2025 — 03:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 182,308 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 37.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 23,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 6,845 contracts, representing approximately 684,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1160 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) saw options trading volume of 6,463 contracts, representing approximately 646,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, NOW options, or CMA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CNAC YTD Return
 BLDP YTD Return
 VRT shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CNAC YTD Return-> BLDP YTD Return-> VRT shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BAC
NOW
CMA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.