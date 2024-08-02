News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: BAC, GPN, VLO

August 02, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 191,078 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 42.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 16,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) saw options trading volume of 8,772 contracts, representing approximately 877,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,100 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 11,582 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring August 09, 2024, with 3,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,900 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

