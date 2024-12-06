Notable Friday Option Activity: BA, W, CELH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 118,779 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring December 06, 2024 , with 12,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 42,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.8% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 7,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,800 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 72,956 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.2% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike put option expiring December 06, 2024, with 8,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 829,400 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:

