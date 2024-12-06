Notable Friday Option Activity: BA, W, CELH

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 42,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.8% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 7,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,800 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 72,956 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.2% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike put option expiring December 06, 2024, with 8,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 829,400 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BA options, W options, or CELH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
