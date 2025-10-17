Markets
BA

Notable Friday Option Activity: BA, DVA, KVUE

October 17, 2025 — 01:36 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 52,901 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.5% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 14, 2025, with 4,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,100 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) saw options trading volume of 3,982 contracts, representing approximately 398,200 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 771,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,600 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) saw options trading volume of 185,310 contracts, representing approximately 18.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of KVUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 45,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of KVUE. Below is a chart showing KVUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

