Notable Friday Option Activity: BA, DOW, MU

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 25,158 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 105,134 contracts, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring June 28, 2024, with 3,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,900 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BA options, DOW options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Joel Greenblatt Stock Picks
INAQU Historical Stock Prices
BCO Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.