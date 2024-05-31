Notable Friday Option Activity: BA, DOW, MU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 52,249 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024 , with 3,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,800 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 25,158 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 105,134 contracts, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring June 28, 2024, with 3,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,900 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, DOW options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.