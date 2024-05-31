News & Insights

Markets
BA

Notable Friday Option Activity: BA, DOW, MU

May 31, 2024 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 52,249 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 3,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,800 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 25,158 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 105,134 contracts, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring June 28, 2024, with 3,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,900 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BA options, DOW options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Joel Greenblatt Stock Picks
 INAQU Historical Stock Prices
 BCO Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA
DOW
MU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.