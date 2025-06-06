Notable Friday Option Activity: BA, ABM, PHAT

ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM) saw options trading volume of 2,592 contracts, representing approximately 259,200 underlying shares or approximately 75% of ABM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,800 underlying shares of ABM. Below is a chart showing ABM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: PHAT) options are showing a volume of 12,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of PHAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,900 underlying shares of PHAT. Below is a chart showing PHAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BA options, ABM options, or PHAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ETFs With Notable Outflows
GII shares outstanding history
APEN shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.