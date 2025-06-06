Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: BA, ABM, PHAT

June 06, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 66,094 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 7,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 730,300 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM) saw options trading volume of 2,592 contracts, representing approximately 259,200 underlying shares or approximately 75% of ABM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,800 underlying shares of ABM. Below is a chart showing ABM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: PHAT) options are showing a volume of 12,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of PHAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,900 underlying shares of PHAT. Below is a chart showing PHAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BA options, ABM options, or PHAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Stocks mentioned

BA
ABM
PHAT

