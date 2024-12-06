Notable Friday Option Activity: AXP, SBUX, HUM

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 36,484 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 8,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 835,900 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:
And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 8,169 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 816,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring December 13, 2024, with 1,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,700 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
