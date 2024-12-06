News & Insights

Markets
AXP

Notable Friday Option Activity: AXP, SBUX, HUM

December 06, 2024 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 12,705 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 1,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,700 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 36,484 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 8,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 835,900 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 8,169 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 816,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring December 13, 2024, with 1,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,700 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, SBUX options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CHA
 Funds Holding MATF
 MLPL Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CHA -> Funds Holding MATF -> MLPL Videos -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AXP
SBUX
HUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.