Markets
AVGO

Notable Friday Option Activity: AVGO, MDT, NEM

October 24, 2025 — 03:58 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 169,516 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 13,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) options are showing a volume of 49,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.6% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 30,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 83,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.5% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 3,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,500 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, MDT options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 H Price Target
 Funds Holding CLSM
 SVLC Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
H Price Target-> Funds Holding CLSM-> SVLC Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO
MDT
NEM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.