Notable Friday Option Activity: AVGO, MDT, NEM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 169,516 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025 , with 13,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) options are showing a volume of 49,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.6% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 30,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 83,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.5% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 3,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,500 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

