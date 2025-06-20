Markets
AVGO

Notable Friday Option Activity: AVGO, EQT, SMCI

June 20, 2025 — 05:07 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 166,671 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 10,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) options are showing a volume of 41,718 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 22,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 218,283 contracts, representing approximately 21.8 million underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 14,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, EQT options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

