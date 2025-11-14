Notable Friday Option Activity: AVAV, U, TGNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV), where a total of 3,729 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 372,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 866,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring November 14, 2025 , with 390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,000 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 45,465 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 20,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA) options are showing a volume of 5,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 508,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of TGNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,800 underlying shares of TGNA. Below is a chart showing TGNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVAV options, U options, or TGNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.