Notable Friday Option Activity: AVAV, U, TGNA

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 45,465 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 20,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA) options are showing a volume of 5,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 508,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of TGNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,800 underlying shares of TGNA. Below is a chart showing TGNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVAV options, U options, or TGNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: TCPC YTD Return
MFIC Stock Predictions
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VALU
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.