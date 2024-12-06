Notable Friday Option Activity: ASTS, BZH, PANW

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH) saw options trading volume of 2,298 contracts, representing approximately 229,800 underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 19,516 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 1,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ASTS options, BZH options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
