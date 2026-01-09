Notable Friday Option Activity: ASPI, DAR, AMR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ASP Isotopes Inc (Symbol: ASPI), where a total volume of 29,522 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.7% of ASPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 2,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,500 underlying shares of ASPI. Below is a chart showing ASPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR) saw options trading volume of 11,987 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of DAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,400 underlying shares of DAR. Below is a chart showing DAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 1,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 153,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 259,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,100 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ASPI options, DAR options, or AMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.