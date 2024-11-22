News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: AMD, PLTR, STX

November 22, 2024 — 02:42 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 321,442 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 32.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.8% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $139 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 35,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $139 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 542,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 81.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 36,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 9,304 contracts, representing approximately 930,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,900 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

