Notable Friday Option Activity: AMD, PLTR, STX

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 542,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 81.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 36,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
And Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 9,304 contracts, representing approximately 930,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,900 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMD options, PLTR options, or STX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Metals Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
Funds Holding EBSB
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BIGT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.