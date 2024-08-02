Notable Friday Option Activity: AMAT, PRU, MO

Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) options are showing a volume of 6,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 654,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,900 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 40,106 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 9,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 916,700 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
