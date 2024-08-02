Notable Friday Option Activity: AMAT, PRU, MO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total volume of 32,642 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 2,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,500 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) options are showing a volume of 6,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 654,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,900 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 40,106 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 9,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 916,700 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMAT options, PRU options, or MO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.