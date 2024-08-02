News & Insights

Markets
AMAT

Notable Friday Option Activity: AMAT, PRU, MO

August 02, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total volume of 32,642 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,500 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) options are showing a volume of 6,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 654,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,900 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 40,106 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 9,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 916,700 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMAT options, PRU options, or MO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BASE Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of SVA
 CVO Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMAT
PRU
MO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.