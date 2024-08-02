News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: AKAM, OKTA, LRN

August 02, 2024 — 04:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), where a total of 12,961 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.8% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 13,236 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.7% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 2,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,000 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN) options are showing a volume of 5,473 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 547,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.5% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 598,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,100 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

