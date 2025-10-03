Notable Friday Option Activity: AI, UNH, CRCL

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 430,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 43.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 326.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 37,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:
And Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) options are showing a volume of 219,222 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 181.4% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 16,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AI options, UNH options, or CRCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
