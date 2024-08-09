News & Insights

Markets
ACHR

Notable Friday Option Activity: ACHR, SPRY, INTC

August 09, 2024 — 05:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR), where a total volume of 41,388 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of ACHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 14,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ACHR. Below is a chart showing ACHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SPRY) saw options trading volume of 2,942 contracts, representing approximately 294,200 underlying shares or approximately 48% of SPRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 612,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,100 underlying shares of SPRY. Below is a chart showing SPRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 387,956 contracts, representing approximately 38.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 80.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 35,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ACHR options, SPRY options, or INTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Seth Klarman
 Institutional Holders of FOLD
 FKWL Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACHR
SPRY
INTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.