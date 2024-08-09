Notable Friday Option Activity: ACHR, SPRY, INTC

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SPRY) saw options trading volume of 2,942 contracts, representing approximately 294,200 underlying shares or approximately 48% of SPRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 612,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,100 underlying shares of SPRY. Below is a chart showing SPRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 387,956 contracts, representing approximately 38.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 80.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 35,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
