Notable Friday Option Activity: AAP, ALAB, QBTS

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 16,785 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,900 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And D-Wave Quantum Inc (Symbol: QBTS) saw options trading volume of 233,009 contracts, representing approximately 23.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of QBTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 26,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of QBTS. Below is a chart showing QBTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAP options, ALAB options, or QBTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
