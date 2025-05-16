Notable Friday Option Activity: AAP, ALAB, QBTS

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total of 8,245 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 824,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36.50 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 1,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,600 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 16,785 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,900 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And D-Wave Quantum Inc (Symbol: QBTS) saw options trading volume of 233,009 contracts, representing approximately 23.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of QBTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 26,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of QBTS. Below is a chart showing QBTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

