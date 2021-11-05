Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: ZS, SWAV, PLAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 10,913 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,800 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

ShockWave Medical Inc (Symbol: SWAV) saw options trading volume of 1,602 contracts, representing approximately 160,200 underlying shares or approximately 74.6% of SWAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,400 underlying shares of SWAV. Below is a chart showing SWAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 7,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 777,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,300 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

