Notable Friday Option Activity: ZM, STNE, IDEX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total of 53,890 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.1% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,300 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE) saw options trading volume of 66,122 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 81.1% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,500 underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ideanomics Inc (Symbol: IDEX) saw options trading volume of 39,566 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 78.3% of IDEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 21,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of IDEX. Below is a chart showing IDEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1 strike highlighted in orange:
