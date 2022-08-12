Notable Friday Option Activity: ZM, RKT, DOCU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total of 31,094 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.4% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,800 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 28,229 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 86.6% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 10,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 23,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZM options, RKT options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.