Notable Friday Option Activity: ZM, RKT, DOCU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total of 31,094 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.4% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,800 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 28,229 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 86.6% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 10,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 23,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZM options, RKT options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

