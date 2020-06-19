Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: ZGNX, SPOT, TSLA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zogenix Inc. (Symbol: ZGNX), where a total of 40,078 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 588.3% of ZGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 681,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 19,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ZGNX. Below is a chart showing ZGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 121,210 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 521.4% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 9,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 961,900 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 420,712 contracts, representing approximately 42.1 million underlying shares or approximately 350.3% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 29,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular