Notable Friday Option Activity: ZGNX, BYND, KOD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zogenix Inc. (Symbol: ZGNX), where a total of 11,134 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 201.7% of ZGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 552,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,100 underlying shares of ZGNX. Below is a chart showing ZGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 229,877 contracts, representing approximately 23.0 million underlying shares or approximately 136.9% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 22,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kodiak Sciences Inc (Symbol: KOD) saw options trading volume of 3,619 contracts, representing approximately 361,900 underlying shares or approximately 118.6% of KOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of KOD. Below is a chart showing KOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

