Notable Friday Option Activity: ZG, UAA, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG), where a total volume of 5,044 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 504,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.5% of ZG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 862,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of ZG. Below is a chart showing ZG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) saw options trading volume of 32,485 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of UAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,000 underlying shares of UAA. Below is a chart showing UAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 4,741 contracts, representing approximately 474,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 822,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,400 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

