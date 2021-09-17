Notable Friday Option Activity: Z, REKR, SAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total of 23,877 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $89 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,800 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

Rekor Systems Inc (Symbol: REKR) saw options trading volume of 13,395 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 76% of REKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 11,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of REKR. Below is a chart showing REKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 3,084 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 308,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.8% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,200 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

