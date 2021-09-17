Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: Z, REKR, SAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total of 23,877 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $89 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,800 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

Rekor Systems Inc (Symbol: REKR) saw options trading volume of 13,395 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 76% of REKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 11,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of REKR. Below is a chart showing REKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 3,084 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 308,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.8% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,200 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Most Popular