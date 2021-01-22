Notable Friday Option Activity: Z, IBP, VRRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total of 11,165 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.6% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP) options are showing a volume of 874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 87,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of IBP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 172,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,200 underlying shares of IBP. Below is a chart showing IBP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verra Mobility Corp (Symbol: VRRM) saw options trading volume of 3,535 contracts, representing approximately 353,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of VRRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 701,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of VRRM. Below is a chart showing VRRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for Z options, IBP options, or VRRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.