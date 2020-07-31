Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: YETI, CHTR, WAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI), where a total of 5,778 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 577,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 1,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,200 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 3,619 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 361,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 784,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,500 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) options are showing a volume of 3,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 306,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of WAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 675,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,900 underlying shares of WAT. Below is a chart showing WAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

