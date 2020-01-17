Notable Friday Option Activity: YELP, LITE, IFF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP), where a total of 3,717 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 371,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 640,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) options are showing a volume of 7,341 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 734,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) options are showing a volume of 5,741 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 574,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,600 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for YELP options, LITE options, or IFF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

