Markets
XRX

Notable Friday Option Activity: XRX, FSLY, PRU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX), where a total of 17,098 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.1% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 8,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,600 underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) options are showing a volume of 61,987 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 3,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,400 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) options are showing a volume of 17,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,000 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XRX options, FSLY options, or PRU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XRX FSLY PRU

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular