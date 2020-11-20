Notable Friday Option Activity: XRX, FSLY, PRU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX), where a total of 17,098 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.1% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 8,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,600 underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) options are showing a volume of 61,987 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 3,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,400 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) options are showing a volume of 17,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,000 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XRX options, FSLY options, or PRU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.