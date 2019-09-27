Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: XPO, AXTA, BK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in XPO Logistics, Inc. (Symbol: XPO), where a total of 3,865 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 386,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.2% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 961,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA) saw options trading volume of 9,867 contracts, representing approximately 986,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of AXTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,300 underlying shares of AXTA. Below is a chart showing AXTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) options are showing a volume of 15,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of BK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 11, 2019, with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of BK. Below is a chart showing BK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

