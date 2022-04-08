Notable Friday Option Activity: XOM, WYNN, JPM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 171,387 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 28.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 21,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 15,929 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 74,199 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 5,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,700 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:
