Notable Friday Option Activity: XOM, AKAM, MDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 136,790 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 16,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 10,369 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 69.4% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,200 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) options are showing a volume of 31,053 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 11,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

