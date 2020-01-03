Notable Friday Option Activity: XLNX, RTN, GD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX), where a total volume of 13,810 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,300 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Raytheon Co. (Symbol: RTN) options are showing a volume of 5,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 552,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of RTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,800 underlying shares of RTN. Below is a chart showing RTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) options are showing a volume of 5,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 587,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,800 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

