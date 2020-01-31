Notable Friday Option Activity: X, UBER, VZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total volume of 65,929 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 3,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,300 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 115,034 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 7,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 765,000 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 59,487 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 6,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,200 underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

