Notable Friday Option Activity: WYNN, XLNX, AZO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 27,563 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 139.3% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) saw options trading volume of 40,654 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 114.2% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,600 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,530 contracts, representing approximately 153,000 underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 244,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 64 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6,400 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

