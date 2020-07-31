Notable Friday Option Activity: WYNN, UA, CVX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 28,578 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.7% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) saw options trading volume of 23,724 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of UA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 12,616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of UA. Below is a chart showing UA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 35,509 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,100 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, UA options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

