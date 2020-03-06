Notable Friday Option Activity: WYNN, KMX, MET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 40,877 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.7% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 8,672 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 867,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 5,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,500 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) options are showing a volume of 48,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 12,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

