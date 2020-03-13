Notable Friday Option Activity: WYNN, CVS, AZO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 60,667 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 141.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 10,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 113,652 contracts, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares or approximately 92.5% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 62,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 3,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 350,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.8% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 385,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,900 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, CVS options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.