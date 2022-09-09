Notable Friday Option Activity: WYNN, CL, ABT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 7,647 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 764,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,500 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) options are showing a volume of 15,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of CL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 13,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CL. Below is a chart showing CL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 18,847 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,900 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, CL options, or ABT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.