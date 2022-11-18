Notable Friday Option Activity: WSM, STAA, CUTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), where a total of 15,387 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.9% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,700 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) saw options trading volume of 7,734 contracts, representing approximately 773,400 underlying shares or approximately 129.9% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 595,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cutera Inc (Symbol: CUTR) saw options trading volume of 3,910 contracts, representing approximately 391,000 underlying shares or approximately 126.5% of CUTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 309,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of CUTR. Below is a chart showing CUTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WSM options, STAA options, or CUTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

