Notable Friday Option Activity: WSC, NARI, ZS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC), where a total volume of 9,399 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 939,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.4% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Inari Medical Inc (Symbol: NARI) saw options trading volume of 1,798 contracts, representing approximately 179,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of NARI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,500 underlying shares of NARI. Below is a chart showing NARI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 7,359 contracts, representing approximately 735,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 1,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,600 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WSC options, NARI options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

